Texans Waiving Three Monday

The Houston Texans are waiving undrafted rookie center Drake Jackson, second-year DL Auzoyah Alufohai, and second-year CB John Reid on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans traded for former Packers CB Ka’Dar Hollman earlier today, so the team likely feels comfortable enough with the depth they have at the position to let Reid walk just one year into his rookie contract.

Reid, 25, was a fourth-round pick out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.8 million with the Texans.

In 2020, Reid appeared in 13 games, tallying 12 tackles, as well as one pass defended.

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kentucky in the 2021 draft. He later signed a three-year rookie contract worth $2.4 million with the Lions.

Unfortunately, the Lions waived Jackson in August, and he was later claimed by the Texans.

Throughout his college career, Jackson played in 47 games including 44 consecutive starts throughout his tenure at Kentucky. He was a team captain in 2020 and was named First-Team All-SEC per PFF.