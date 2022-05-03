Texans Waiving DT Kingsley Keke

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans are cutting DT Kingsley Keke.

The team confirmed the move and announced they also waived OL Sam Cooper.

We made two roster moves.https://t.co/plXQccONAT — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 3, 2022

Wilson says Keke was due $2.54 million under the Proven Performance Escalator and Houston had drafted DT Thomas Booker to make Keke expendable.

Keke, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers out of Texas A&M back in 2019.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $2,833,264, including a $313,264 signing bonus, $313,264 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $708,316. However, the Packers waived him in 2021 and he was claimed by the Texans.

In 2021, Keke appeared in 12 games for the Packers and recorded 23 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two and a half sacks, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.