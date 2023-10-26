Texans Work Out Three Players Including DB Kris Boyd

The Houston Texans hosted DB Kris Boyd, RB Zander Horvath and WR Dezmon Patmon for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team opted to sign Boyd to their practice squad.

Boyd, 27, was selected with the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Vikings. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2,629,676 contract that included a $109,676 signing bonus.

From there, Boyd signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals this past offseason but was released at the beginning of October.

In 2022, Boyd appeared in all 17 games for the Vikings and recorded nine total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.