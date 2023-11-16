Texans Worked Out Five Players

By
Tony Williams
-

The Houston Texans hosted five players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

  1. LB Tae Crowder
  2. LB JoJo Domann
  3. LB Marcel Harris
  4. LB Ian Swenson
  5. G Jason Poe

Crowder, 26, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers but was signed off of the unit by the Steelers back in December.

The Chargers signed him to a contract back in August but released him prior to the start of the season.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in 13 games for the Giants and recorded 45 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.

