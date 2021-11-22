Texans Worked Out Three Players

The Houston Texans brought in free agent FB Ben Mason, WR Juwan Green, and CB Tae Hayes for workouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Texans have consistently looked for depth at their skill positions throughout the season, and Mason could be an intriguing player for the team, as they don’t have a fullback on the roster currently.

Green, 23, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Albany in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp and landed on the practice squad, where he spent the entire season.

The Falcons opted to bring Green back on a one-year deal this offseason, He was on and off their active roster and practice squad before ultimately being released in November.

During his college career, Green recorded 106 receptions for 1,815 yards (17.1 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 23 games.