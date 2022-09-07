Texans Tried Out Three Players

The Houston Texans hosted LB Emeke Egbule, LB Rashod Berry and DL Micah Dew-Treadway for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

Berry, 25, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State in 2020. He played both tight end and defensive end in college for the Buckeyes.

New England waived Berry coming out of the preseason and he landed on the practice squad. He bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple of times.

From there, Berry signed a one-year deal with the Lions and spent time in between the team’s active roster and the practice squad. The Lions opted to re-sign him to a one-year deal in March but waived him a few months later.

Jacksonville claimed Berry off of waivers but released him prior to the start of the season.

In 2021, Berry appeared in five games for the Lions and recorded three tackles.