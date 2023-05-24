Texans Worked Out WR Preston Williams

According to Aaron Wilson, the Texans hosted WR Preston Williams for a workout.

He was recently released by the Panthers. At 6-5, the former undrafted free agent is a massive target who’d add some size to Houston’s receiving corps if signed.

Williams, 26, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year deal worth $1.755 million.

He was scheduled to be a restricted free agent when he re-signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal for the 2022 season. However, Miami waived him coming out of the preseason.

Williams caught on with the Panthers to the practice squad and spent most of the season on the unit before being promoted late in the season. Carolina released him following the draft.

In 2021, Williams played in eight games for Miami, recording six catches for 71 yards with one rush for seven yards.