Texans Working To Hire Klint Kubiak As Run Game Coordinator

John McClain reports that the Texans are currently trying to hire Klint Kubiak as their run game coordinator.

Kubiak called plays for the Vikings in 2021 and for the Broncos for part of this past season, so he has some experience in the role. He recently completed an interview with the Buccaneers for their offensive coordinator position.

Kubiak, 35, played four years of college football at Colorado State before entering the coaching ranks in 2010 at Texas A&M as a quality control coach. He joined the Vikings in 2013 as an assistant WR coach, spent a year at Kansas as its WR coach, and joined the Broncos in 2016 as an offensive assistant.

Kubiak joined his father, Gary Kubiak, with the Vikings in 2019 as Minnesota’s QB coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021. He was not retained when the team fired HC Mike Zimmer and returned to the Broncos as their QB coach.

