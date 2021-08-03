Texans Work Out OL LaAdrian Waddle

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are bringing in OL LaAdrian Waddle for a workout on Tuesday.

Waddle, 30, went undrafted out of Texas Tech back in 2013. He spent over two years in Detroit before he was waived midseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Patriots.

Waddle played out his three-year, $1.485 million rookie contract before signing a two-year contract with the Patriots back in 2016. He re-signed to another one-year extension with New England for the 2018 season.

Waddle signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Bills in 2019, but he suffered a season-ending quad injury during training camp. He did not play in the NFL last year.

In his career, Waddle has appeared in 61 games, including 31 starts.