Texans WR Brandin Cooks Won’t Play Thursday Night

According to Ed Werder, Texans WR Brandin Cooks will not play in Thursday night’s game against the Eagles.

Cooks has not practiced this week due to what the team has called “personal reasons.” He was the subject of heavy trade talks earlier in the week but nothing happened before the deadline.

It does not appear that Cooks is too thrilled about remaining in Houston. However, he’s under contract through next season at $18 million guaranteed, which is partially why a deal couldn’t be worked out.

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see how the two sides work things out going forward, as they’re stuck with each other for at least the rest of this season.

Cooks, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles only to be traded to the Texans.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston.

In 2022, Cooks has appeared in six games for the Texans and caught 24 passes on 42 targets for 235 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Cooks as the news is available.