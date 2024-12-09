Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart Confirms He Will Enter Draft

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texas A&M DL Shemar Stewart confirmed he will enter the NFL Draft after the season.

Stewart, 21, was a five-star recruit who was the ninth-ranked player and the third-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class. Stewart committed to Texas A&M in February of 2022 and went on to make six starts during his Freshman season.

In his collegiate career, Stewart appeared in 37 games for Texas A&M and recorded 30 total tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, two recoveries and 4.5 sacks.