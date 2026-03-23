Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion Has Eight Reported Top 30 Visits So Far

Texas A&M WR KC Concepion has eight reported pre-draft visits scheduled so far.

The following are the eight known teams that are having pre-draft meetings with Concepcion:

It’s worth noting the Panthers won’t count as a top-30 visit considering Concepcion is from Charlotte.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Concepcion, 21, was a three-star recruit and the 97th-ranked receiver in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charlotte, North Carolina. He committed to NC State and remained there for two seasons before transferring to Texas A&M for his final year.

In his collegiate career, Concepcion appeared in 38 games across three seasons. He caught 185 passes for 2,218 yards and 25 touchdowns, and rushed 70 times for 431 yards and three touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.