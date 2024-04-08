Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat Visiting Titans & Seahawks

According to Tom Pelissero, Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat has upcoming 30 visits this week with the Titans and Seahawks as he continues his pre-draft meeting process.

Pelissero says Sweat posted $3,000 in bond from his Sunday arrest for a DWI, which will surely be a topic of conversation during his upcoming meetings.

He was previously projected to be a Day 2 pick in the upcoming draft as a big-bodied nose tackle.

Sweat, 22, was the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and also won the Outland Trophy for the 2023 season.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Buccaneers DT Vita Vea.

During his five seasons with the Longhorns, Sweat played in 51 games and recorded 127 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 13 pass deflections.