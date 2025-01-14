Texas OT Cameron Williams Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Texas OT Cameron Williams has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

He’s the latest Longhorn to enter the draft in recent days after Texas was recently eliminated from the College Football Playoff.

Williams is an interesting prospect with prototypical tackle size and athleticism at 6-5 and over 330 pounds. He could end up being a first-round pick in April.

Williams, 21, took over as Texas’ starting right tackle as a junior in 2024.

During his three-year college career, Williams appeared in 37 games and made 16 career starts.