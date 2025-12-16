ESPN’s Andrea Adelson reports Texas QB Arch Manning will return to school in 2026 instead of entering the NFL Draft.

In a text message to ESPN, Arch’s dad, Cooper Manning, said, “Arch is playing football at Texas next year.”

As a redshirt sophomore three years out of high school, Manning could have declared for the draft. However, Texas officials told ESPN “the full expectation” was that Manning would return for 2026.

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian believes Manning could benefit a lot from another year in college, both from a growth standpoint, and to finish what they want to accomplish at Texas.

“He’s a young man who’s gotten better as the season’s gone on, and not only physically, but mentally, maturity-wise,” Sarkisian said. “I would think he’s going to want another year of that growth to put himself in position for hopefully a long career in the NFL. And he’s got some unfinished business of what he came here to do and what he came here to accomplish.”

“We had a really good football season. We left some meat on the bone with an opportunity to be SEC champs, national champs, and so ultimately for him, I think the competitor in him is going to say, ‘Man, I sure would like another crack at trying to do those things.'”

Manning, 21, is the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. He was a consensus five-star recruit when he committed to Texas.

Durins his three-year career with the Longhorns, Manning has appeared in 24 games and completed 62.4 percent of his 465 pass attempts for 3,911 yards, 33 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed 111 times for 359 yards and 12 touchdowns.