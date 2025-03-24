Texas QB Quinn Ewers Has Three Top 30 Visits Scheduled So Far

According to Albert Breer, Texas QB Quinn Ewers has scheduled official 30 visits with three teams so far, including the Raiders, Cowboys and Colts.

Those three teams were also among the 10 who conducted formal interviews with Ewers back at the Combine.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Breer mentions the Jets, Saints and Raiders will also meet with Ewers today before Texas’ pro day tomorrow.

Ewers will be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this year’s class, as he was once considered a first-round pick, but could now come off the boards in the middle rounds depending on how things shake out in the draft process.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and opted to return to Texas for another season instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

For more on Ewers and other prospects, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.