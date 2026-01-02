Texas TE Jack Endries Declares For 2026 NFL Draft

According to Pete Thamel, Texas TE Jack Endries has declared to enter the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s among the top available tight ends in this year’s class.

Endries transferred to Texas in 2025 after spending the first three years of his collegiate career at Cal. He joined California as a walk-on and became a starter as a redshirt freshman.

During his college career, Endries appeared in 26 games for Cal and 13 games for Texas, recording 124 receptions for 1,376 yards (11.1 YPC) and seven touchdowns.