Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson Visiting Nearly Every Team In Top 10

According to Ian Rapoport, Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson is scheduled to take a top 30 visit with nearly every team in the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Rapoport mentions Wilson is on a top-30 visit with the Bears on Wednesday and finished a visit with the Texans on Tuesday.

Wilson, 22, earned first-team All-American honors and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2022. He transferred to Texas Tech from Texas A&M following his freshman year.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wilson rated as his No. 8 overall prospect. Lance Zierlein compares him to former Lions DE Ezekiel Ansah.

During his college career, Wilson recorded 76 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, one pass defense, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.