Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski Had Five Top 30 Visits

Ian Rapoport reports that Texas Tech S Cole Wisniewski has had five 30 visits, meeting with the Cowboys, Vikings, Buccaneers, Jets, and 49ers.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live in or attend college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Wisniewski was a two-time FCS Champion with North Dakota State in both 2021 and 2024. Foot surgery caused him to miss the entire 2024 season, and he transferred to Texas Tech for his final season in 2025.

During his time at North Dakota State from 2020 to 2023, Wisniewski logged 195 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and eight interceptions, earning FCS all-American honors.

In his one season at Texas Tech, Wisniewski appeared in 14 games and recorded 78 tackles, one sack, six pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.