Texas WR Isaiah Bond Declares For NFL Draft

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Texas WR Isaiah Bond has declared for the NFL Draft.

Bond talked to ESPN about what he will bring to whatever team drafts him: “I want to show teams they are getting the most explosive wide receiver in the draft. They are getting an eye popper, a great, great athlete and a hard worker.”

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bond as the No. 45 player on his big board for the upcoming draft and the No. 6 receiver.

Bond, 20, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.