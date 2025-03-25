Texas WR Isaiah Bond Has Five Pre-Draft Meetings Scheduled

According to Aaron Wilson, Texas WR Isaiah Bond has five pre-draft meetings recently scheduled.

Bond will take official top-30 visits to the Bills, Browns, and Packers. He is also scheduled to have a dinner meeting with the Bills on Thursday and will attend the Falcons’ local prospect workout day.

Earlier this month, Wilson reported Bondhad 13 formal meetings at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, including the 49ers, Bills, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Jaguars, Packers, Saints, and Titans.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Bond as the No. 94 player on his big board for the upcoming draft and the No. 12 receiver.

Bond, 20, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal.

Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal this past offseason before committing to Texas in January 2023.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.