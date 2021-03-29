Three-Four Teams Monitoring LT Alejandro Villanueva

Adam Caplan mentioned during an interview with 93.7 The Fan that free agent LT Alejandro Villanueva has “3-4 teams monitoring him” including the Steelers right now.

The market for Villanueva has been notably quiet up to this point, so it possible a return to Pittsburgh could prove to be his best option in the end.

The Chiefs are Colts could both use help at left tackle, but it remains to be seen whether they’re giving serious consideration to Villanueva at this point in time.

Villanueva, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Villanueva appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.