Tim Tebow Signs One-Year, $920K Deal With Jaguars, No Guaranteed Money

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow to a one-year, $920,000 contract that includes no guaranteed money.

Rapoport adds that this is a minimum contract for Tebow, who receives an injury split.

The expectation has been all along that Tebow would have to earn his spot in training camp, so this shouldn’t come as a big surprise.

Tebow is returning to the NFL after six years after converting to tight end. He is reunited with new Jaguars HC Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at Florida.

Tebow previously worked out for the Jaguars right before the draft.

Tebow, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2010. He spent just two years in Denver before he was later traded to the Jets in 2012. He had a brief stint with the Patriots before the Eagles surprisingly gave him an opportunity.

From there, Tebow signed with the Mets and spent the past five years in their minor league system.

His last NFL experience was with the Eagles in training camp in 2015. He hasn’t played in a game since 2012.

For his career, Tebow appeared in 45 games for the Broncos and Jets and completed 47.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of three seasons.