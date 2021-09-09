Titans Waive OL Cole Banwart From Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve activated OL Cole Banwart from the COVID-19 list and waived him injured reserve with an injury settlement.

The Titans have several players on the COVID list in recent weeks, but they have managed to get it down to just a few before Week 1.

Banwart, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans.

Tennessee placed him on the COVID-19 list last week.