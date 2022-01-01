Titans Activate OLB Bud Dupree Among Four Other Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Saturday that they’ve activated OLB Bud Dupree, DL Denico Autry, DB Buster Skrine and practice squad WR Cody Hollister from the COVID-19 list.

The Titans also released WR Caleb Scott from their practice squad.

Dupree, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Kentucky by the Steelers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $9.22 million rookie contract when the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option that paid him $9,232,000 for the 2019 season.

From there, the Steelers opted to franchise Dupree last year and he later signed a five-year deal worth up to $85 million with the Titans this offseason.

In 2021, Dupree has appeared in nine games for the Titans, recording 13 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and a pass deflection.