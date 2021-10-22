Titans Activate P Brett Kern From COVID-19 List

The Tennessee Titans announced Friday that they’ve activated P Brett Kern from the COVID-19 list.

Kern, 35, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans.

Kern has gone on to play the past 12 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him to a four-year extension worth $12.55 million in 2019.

In 2021, Kern has appeared in three games for the Titans and totaled 287 punt yards on 6 attempts (47.8 YPA), which includes one punt downed inside the 20-yard line.