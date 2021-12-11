Titans Activating WR Julio Jones From IR

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Titans plan to activate WR Julio Jones from injured reserve.

Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but it appears as though he’s ready to go for the stretch run.

Jones, 32, was a first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2011. He was in the fifth year of his six-year, $81.432 million contract that includes $47 million guaranteed when he agreed to a three-year, $66 million fully guaranteed contract extension in 2019.

The Falcons traded Jones to the Titans with three years remaining on that deal. He was set to make a base salary of $15.3 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in six games for the Titans and caught 21 passes for 336 yards receiving and one touchdown.