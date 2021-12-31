Titans Activating WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

The Titans announced on Friday that they have activated WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine from the COVID-19 reserve list.

Westbrook-Ikhine, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Indiana back in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Titans.

However, Tennessee opted to waive Westbrook-Ikhine coming out of training camp and sign him to their practice squad after clearing waivers.

In 2021, Westbrook-Ikhine has appeared in 14 games for the Titans, recording 34 catches for 398 yards (11.7 YPC) and three touchdowns.