Titans Agree To Contract With LB Justin Lawler

Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site announced that the Titans are signing LB Justin Lawler to a contract on Wednesday.

Lawler, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with the Rams and managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie. He bounced on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad last season.

In 2021, Lawler appeared in three games for the Rams and recorded one tackle.