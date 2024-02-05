Titans Also Interviewing Thomas McGaughey For ST Coordinator

Mike Garafolo reports that the Titans are interviewing Thomas McGaughey for their special teams coordinator job. McGaughey is also interviewing for the Buccaneers vacancy as well.

McGaughey, 50, is a former NFL defensive back who played for the Bengals and Eagles in the late 1990s. He got his start in Houston as a grad assistant before leaping to the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Chiefs.

McGaughey had stints with the Broncos and Giants before the Jets hired him as their ST coordinator in 2014. He held the same position with the 49ers (2015) and Panthers (2016-2017) before joining the Giants again in 2018. He held the role until being let go after the 2023 season.

In 2023, the Giants special teams unit was tied for 23rd in the league in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings.