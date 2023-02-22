Titans Also Release K Randy Bullock

The Tennessee Titans announced that they released veteran K Randy Bullock on Wednesday, according to Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site.

Tennessee also officially parted ways with LT Taylor Lewan and WR Robert Woods, freeing up a total of $28.8 million in cap space following today’s moves.

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018. He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season.

In 2022, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Titans and converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent), converted 28 of 28 point-after attempts, and 31 touchbacks.