Titans Announce Nine Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced several roster moves on Saturday, beginning with the team activating LB Jayon Brown and OL Aaron Brewer from injured reserve. The Titans also placed FB Khari Blasingame on IR, signed RB D’Onta Foreman to the active roster, and released LB John Simon.

Additionally, the Titans signed LB Dylan Cole and OL Daniel Munyer to their practice squad and are elevating Cole and DB Chris Jones for their game against the Rams.

Brown, 26, was drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2017 out of UCLA. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.67 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $735,000 in 2020.

Brown re-signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Brown has appeared in three games for the Titans and recorded nine total tackles with no sacks or interceptions.