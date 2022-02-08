Titans Announce Extensions For HC Mike Vrabel & GM Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans announced they have extended the contracts of HC Mike Vrabel and GM Jon Robinson.

The @Titans have extended the contracts for GM Jon Robinson and HC Mike Vrabel “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.” READ https://t.co/lrXPzZ4nwM pic.twitter.com/xHOqCsNsau — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) February 8, 2022

Both men had deals that were set to expire after the 2022 season before that.

“I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come,” said Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk. “I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans. Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff.”

Vrabel, 46, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs. After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018 and so far he has compiled a record of 41-24 over the course of four seasons. He has a record of 2-3 in the playoffs. Robinson, 46, began working for the Patriots as an area scout back in 2002. He managed to work his way up to director of college scouting before departing in 2013 to become the Buccaneers’ director of player personnel. After four years in Tampa Bay, the Titans hired him as their GM for the 2016 season. During his six years in Tennessee, the Titans have produced a record of 59-38 that includes four playoff appearances (3-4 record)