Titans Announce Five Practice Squad Signings

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed TE Devin Asiasi, LB Tae Crowder, CB Darius Phillips, CB Kendall Sheffield and DT David Moa to the practice squad.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
- TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
- LB Thomas Rush
- WR Shi Smith
- DB Tay Gowan
- DB Shyheim Carter
- G Lachavious Simmons
- DB Josh Thompson
- DT Ross Blacklock
- DB Matthew Jackson
- C James Empey
- G Jordan Roos
- TE Devin Asiasi
- LB Tae Crowder
- CB Darius Phillips
- CB Kendall Sheffield
- DT David Moa
Asiasi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that included a $892,962 signing bonus when he was among New England’s final roster cuts.
The Bengals claimed Asiasi off waivers and he finished out the season with Cincinnati. The Bengals waived Asiasi during final roster cuts in 2023, however.
He had a stint on the Browns’ practice squad earlier this season.
For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games for the Patriots and Bengals, and caught four passes for 44 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!