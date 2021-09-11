Titans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced several roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 1 game.

The full list includes:

Titans signed K Michael Badgley to their active roster.

to their active roster. Titans placed K Sam Ficken on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Titans signed K Randy Bullock to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Titans promoted TE MyCole Pruitt and S Bradley McDougald to their active roster.

McDougald, 30, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas back in 2013. He was on and off of their practice squad during his rookie season before he waived in November of 2013 and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers brought McDougald back on a second-round tender that cost them $2.5 million for the 2016 season. However, he departed in 2019 for a one-year contract with the Seahawks.

Seattle traded McDougald to the Jets last summer as part of the Jamal Adams trade. The Titans signed McDougald to a contract last month but was cut loose and later re-signed to their practice squad.

In 2020, McDougald appeared in seven games and recorded 36 tackles, no interceptions, a fumble recovery, and three passes defended.