Titans Announce Five Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday for Week 14.

The full list includes:

These are the first roster moves from interim GM Ryan Cowden after the team announced that they’ve parted ways with Jon Robinson earlier in the day.

Ray, 26, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College in 2019. He was waived by Cleveland coming out of the preseason and signed with the Texans’ practice squad.

Ray was released after a month in Houston and had stints on the Bills’ and Jets’ practice squads. New York signed him to a futures contract this offseason but elected to cut him loose.

He then had brief stints with the Titans, Bengals and Jaguars before returning to the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2021, Ray appeared in 15 games for the Bengals and recorded 15 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.