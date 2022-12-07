Titans Announce Four Moves Including Placing CB Elijah Molden On IR

The Tennessee Titans announced they have placed CB Elijah Molden on injured reserve.

The #Titans have added DB John Reid to the team’s 53-man roster. The @Titans have placed DB Elijah Molden on Injured Reserve. READ https://t.co/eOePud1ARR pic.twitter.com/ALqSdZUvw9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 7, 2022

This makes room on the roster for CB John Reid, who was signed off the Falcons practice squad. It’s Molden’s second stint on injured reserve this season.

The team also announced WR Racey McMath and DB Josh Thompson have been designated to return from injured reserve.

They have a three-week window to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Molden, 23, was a three-year starter at Washington and was named first-team All-Pac 12 in 2020. The Titans drafted Molden with pick No. 100 in the third round of the 2021 draft.

Molden signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with an $840,618 signing bonus.

In 2021, Elijah Molden appeared in 16 games for the Titans and recorded 61 tackles, an interception, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery, and four passes defended.

He played just two games in 2022 with five total tackles.