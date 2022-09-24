Titans Announce Four Moves, Including Placing LT Taylor Lewan On IR

The Titans announced on Saturday that they are placing LT Taylor Lewan on injured reserve as he will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

The #Titans have placed left tackle @TaylorLewan77 on Injured Reserve. The @Titans have also promoted OLB Wyatt Ray from the practice squad to the team’s 53-man roster. READ https://t.co/01fD89sUox pic.twitter.com/RCTM05mXzA — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 24, 2022

They are also promoting OLB Wyatt Ray to their 53-man roster, as well as elevating WR Josh Gordon and OL Jordan Roos from the practice squad.

Lewan, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Titans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.485 million rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option in 2017.

From there, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million extension in 2017 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman at the time.

In 2022, Lewan appeared in two games for the Titans, starting each game at left tackle.