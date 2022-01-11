Titans Announce Four Moves Including Re-Signing RB Jeremy McNichols To PS

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Tuesday including signing RB Jeremy McNichols to their practice squad.

The Titans also placed RB Jordan Wilkins on the COVID-19 list and signed LB Kobe Jones and DB Chris Williamson to futures contracts.

McNichols, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans re-signed McNichols to a contract last year before waiving him and later re-signing him to their practice squad.

In 2021, McNichols appeared in 14 games for the Titans and rushed for 156 yards on 41 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 240 yards receiving and one touchdown.