Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Sunday, including activating CB Caleb Farley and G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list. The team is also signing OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad.

The @Titans have activated guard @Nate_Davis73 from the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Also, #Titans DB Caleb Farley has also been taken off the COVID list, but he remains on Injured Reserve. READ https://t.co/5ygOBDTe8W pic.twitter.com/35YcQCN7Kv — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 30, 2021

Farley, 23, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

He will remain on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL back in October.

In 2021, Farley has appeared in two games and has two tackles, and one pass defended.