Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Sunday, including activating CB Caleb Farley and G Nate Davis on the COVID-19 list. The team is also signing OL Paul Adams and DB Shyheim Carter to their practice squad.

Farley, 23, was the 22nd overall pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 draft. He’s in the first year of a four-year $13.495 million rookie contract that included a $7.174 million signing bonus.

He will remain on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL back in October.

In 2021, Farley has appeared in two games and has two tackles, and one pass defended.

