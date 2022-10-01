Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced four roster moves on Saturday, including promoting OL Jordan Roos to the active roster. The team is also elevating LB Joe Schobert and DB Theo Jackson for Week 4.

In a corresponding move, the team is cutting RB Julius Chestnut.

Schobert, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Browns out of Wisconsin back in 2016. He finished out his four-year, $2.97 million rookie contract that included a $633,956 signing bonus.

Schobert then signed a five-year deal worth $53.75 million with the Jaguars in March of 2020 before later being traded to the Steelers in 2021. Pittsburgh elected to cut him loose back in March.

The Broncos signed Schobert before eventually letting him go. He later joined the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2021, Schobert appeared in 16 games for the Steelers, recording 112 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception, and six pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 49 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.