Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Titans announced four roster moves on Saturday, signing S Matthew Jackson to the active roster and placing WR Colton Dowell on injured reserve.

The team is also elevating LB Tae Crowder and DB Kendall Sheffield from their practice squad.

Crowder, 26, was selected with the last pick in the 2020 draft by the Giants. He was in the third year of his four-year, $3,370,490 contract that included a $75,490 signing bonus when the Giants opted to waive him.

Crowder re-signed to the Giants’ practice squad after clearing waivers but was signed off of the unit by the Steelers.

The Chargers signed him to a contract but later opted to cut him, at which point he signed with the Titans’ practice squad.

In 2023, Crowder has appeared in one game for the Titans and recorded no statistics.