Titans Announce Four Roster Moves

The Titans announced four roster moves on Saturday, including signing veteran C Corey Levin to the active roster.

In corresponding moves, the team waived OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, as well as elevated RB Jordan Mims and OT John Ojukwu for Week 2.

Levin, 31, is a former sixth-round pick by the Titans out of Chattanooga in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.5 million rookie deal but was waived coming out of the 2019 preseason.

From there, Levin was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos before ending up on their practice squad. The Bears later signed him to their active roster in November of 2019, but waived him coming out of the following preseason.

He caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad but was cut after a couple of days. The Jets signed him to a contract in April 2021, but he was cut loose coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

The Titans claimed him off New York’s practice squad in September 2021. He bounced off their practice squad for the next couple of years and was released at roster cutdowns after re-signing in March.

In 2024, Levin appeared in 10 games for the Titans and started once.