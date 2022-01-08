Titans Announce Four Roster Moves, Not Activating RB Derrick Henry

The Titans announced four roster moves ahead of Week 18 including promoting DL Kevin Strong, DL Da’Shawn Hand, and RB Jordan Wilkins to the active roster. The team also waived RB Jeremy McNichols and opted not to activate RB Derrick Henry from injured reserve.

Henry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $5.407 million rookie contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when the Titans franchised him.

In July of 2020, Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Titans that includes $25.5 million in guaranteed money.

In 2021, Henry appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 219 times for 937 yards (4.3 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions on 20 targets for 154 yards.

