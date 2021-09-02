Titans Announce Six Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday that they’ve released TE Luke Stocker and placed RB Darrynton Evans, WR Marcus Johnson, and OL Daniel Munyer on injured reserve.

The Titans also activate LB Nick Dzubnar from the COVID-19 list and signed DL Amani Bledsoe to their practice squad.

Stocker, 33, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2011. He was in the final year of his three-year, $4.8 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.7 million for the 2017 season when the Buccaneers elected to cut him loose.

The Titans quickly signed him to a two-year contract and Stocker finished out the year in Tennessee. He returned to Tampa Bay the following year before signing another deal with the Titans in 2018.

Stocker joined the Falcons on a two-year contract in 2019 and spent the past two years in Atlanta before returning to the Titans a few months ago.

In 2020, Stocker appeared in all 16 games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 63 yards receiving and no touchdowns.