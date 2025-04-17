Titans Announce Three Moves, Including Cutting OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Jim Wyatt of the team’s website reports the Titans have signed OL Sam Mustipher and OL Oli Udoh.

Additionally, the Titans have released OT Nicholas Petit-Frere.

Petit-Frere, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus.

In 2024, Petit-Frere appeared in 15 games for the Titans, making 10 starts at right tackle.