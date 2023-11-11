Titans Announce Three Moves, Place RT Nicholas Petit-Frere On IR

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Titans announced Saturday that they are placing RT Nicholas Petit-Frere on injured reserve and are promoting LB Chance Campbell and RB Jonathan Ward to the active roster this week.

Petit-Frere, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State, earning first-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and second-team All-Big Ten as a junior. The Titans used the No. 69 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the second year of a four-year $5,455,740 contract that includes a $1,147,811 signing bonus. 

Petit-Frere recently returned from a six-game suspension stemming from violating the league’s policy on gambling.

In 2023, Petit-Frere has appeared in three games for the Titans, making two starts at right tackle.

