Titans Announce Three Practice Squad Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they have signed S Josh Thompson and OL Lachavious Simmons to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team cut S Dane Cruikshank.

Cruikshank, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Titans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Arizona. He finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Tennessee.

Cruikshank was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career last year when he signed a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Bears.

The Jets signed Cruikshank to a one-year contract back in July but was released coming out of the preseason. He returned to Tennessee’s practice squad.

In 2021, Cruikshank appeared in eight games for the Bears and recorded a tackle.