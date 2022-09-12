Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones to their active roster and signed LB Jack Gibbens to their practice squad.

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp.

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back in September but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers.

The Titans signed Cannon to a contract this past March.

In 2022, Cannon has been active for one game, but has yet to record a statistic.