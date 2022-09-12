Titans Announce Three Roster Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Tennessee Titans announced Monday that they’ve promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones to their active roster and signed LB Jack Gibbens to their practice squad.

Titans helmet

Here’s the Titans updated practice squad:

  1. QB Logan Woodside
  2. WR Dez Fitzpatrick
  3. WR Mason Kinsey
  4. DL Larrell Murchison
  5. OL Xavier Newman
  6. OL Jordan Roos
  7. OL Andrew Rupcich
  8. DL Sam Okuayinonu
  9. DL Jayden Peevy
  10. OLB David Anenih
  11. DB Chris Jackson
  12. DB Theo Jackson
  13. TE Thomas Odukoya (International)
  14. WR Josh Gordon
  15. TE Kevin Rader
  16. LB Jack Gibbens

Cannon, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jets back in 2018. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,599,228 contract that included a $139,228 signing bonus when the Jets waived him during camp. 

He was claimed by the Panthers and bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad during the season. The Ravens signed him to a contract back in September but was waived a week later and claimed by the 49ers. 

The Titans signed Cannon to a contract this past March. 

In 2022, Cannon has been active for one game, but has yet to record a statistic.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply