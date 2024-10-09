Titans Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they promoted OT Leroy Watson IV from the practice squad to the active roster and signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:

DT Abdullah Anderson C Corey Levin DB Tre Avery DB Anthony Kendall DE Khalid Duke DT Isaiah Iton DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally WR Mason Kinsey WR Bryce Oliver RB Jabari Small G Cole Spencer TE Nick Vannett DB Kendell Brooks WR Tay Martin LB Kyron Johnson DT McTelvin Agim QB Trevor Siemian

Watson, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.

After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason. The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November of last year.

Cleveland wound up trading Watson to the Titans back in April, but returned to Tennessee’s practice squad after being cut.

In 2023, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns as an offensive tackle.