Titans Announce Two Roster Moves

The Tennessee Titans announced they promoted OT Leroy Watson IV from the practice squad to the active roster and signed QB Trevor Siemian to the practice squad in a corresponding move, per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.
Tennessee’s practice squad now includes:
- DT Abdullah Anderson
- C Corey Levin
- DB Tre Avery
- DB Anthony Kendall
- DE Khalid Duke
- DT Isaiah Iton
- DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally
- WR Mason Kinsey
- WR Bryce Oliver
- RB Jabari Small
- G Cole Spencer
- TE Nick Vannett
- DB Kendell Brooks
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Kyron Johnson
- DT McTelvin Agim
- QB Trevor Siemian
Watson, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of UTSA following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, Atlanta waived him coming out of the preseason.
After a short stint on the Patriots practice squad, Watson landed on the 49ers practice squad and finished out the season. San Francisco brought him back on a futures deal for the 2023 season and re-signed him to the practice squad again following the preseason. The Browns signed him off San Francisco’s practice squad in November of last year.
Cleveland wound up trading Watson to the Titans back in April, but returned to Tennessee’s practice squad after being cut.
In 2023, Watson appeared in seven games for the Browns as an offensive tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!